Starkids are Using TikTok as the New Audition Ground, But Will That Be Enough?

Recently, Sara Ali Khan said her brother Ibrahim harbours Bollywood dreams, but will complete his education before plunging into films. After Sara's successful entry into films, all eyes are on Saif Ali Khan's elder son. The 19-year-old is gaining popularity on social media, often appearing on his sister's Instagram pictures and videos. The once media-shy starkid is not far from the public eye anymore.

Ibrahim doesn’t seem much active on Instagram, though he has 502K followers with just 23 posts. He seems way more popular on TikTok. With just three videos, Ibrahim's blue-ticked TikTok handle has 636K followers and 2.7 million likes.

Once looked down upon, the Chinese app has emerged as one of the main platforms for youngsters to showcase their talents. It's a quicker way of grabbing eyeballs, as is evident from the success of the top TikTok stars in India. It's a readymade formula for instant fame, and why wouldn't the starkids make the most of it?

Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor has recently gained considerable visibility on the medium. She has already said that she would like to be launched by Karan Johar, just like her elder sister Janhvi.

Khushi is currently in college, and while she awaits her big break in Bollywood, she has been flaunting her acting skills on TikTok. A few of her videos have gone viral, piquing Bollywood buffs' interest in the 19-year-old. Her unverified handle has 346.3K followers and 1.7 million likes.

The video-sharing app, formerly known as Musical.ly, has proved useful for millions willing to capture the spotlight. Several TikTok stars in India have gotten breaks in music videos and other collaborations. Riyaz Aly is one of the youngest influencers on TikTok with 38.3 million followers. He has already featured in music videos with Neha Kakkar, Siddharth Nigam, Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur. From Shilpa Shetty to Deepika Padukone, he has also collaborated with some of the biggest Bollywood actresses.

So has Jannat Zubair, another child actress-turned-social media influencer, who has 25.5 million followers on TikTok. She has starred in television shows since she was a kid, but is better known as a social media star now. Her Aeroplane music video co-star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is another star with 28 million followers. Arishfa Khan, Awez Darbar are some other popular names who have aced the TikTok game and are now chased by brands for collaborations and visibility.

The once snubbed app now means serious business.

TikTok has proved to be a great equalizer, where you gain followers if you are super active and entertaining, irrespective of where you come from. Although the presence of Bollywood stars has increased on TikTok, especially during the coronavirus lockdown, they are yet to match the popularity of some of the top influencers on the platform. Actress Shilpa Shetty has 17 million followers so far. Jacqueline Fernandez, who is perhaps one of the earliest B-Towners to have discovered the fun of using the app, has 13.8 million followers.

TikTok mostly appears to be a youngsters' game and they seem to have learnt the rules pretty soon. With attention span varying under the influence of social media, this 15 seconds of entertainment is just what people need before their thumbs start scrolling again. It’s proving to be a quick way to build a fanbase without investing much for starkids, providing them a readymade audience for when they make their big screen appearance.

However, all said and done, the starkids might gain instant popularity on TikTok and Instagram, thanks to their well-oiled PR machinery, but their real test will happen only when they have a release. That might not be a smooth touchdown for some!

