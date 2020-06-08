Stars Are Always Under Pressure to Look Good, Says Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, agrees that all stars -- male and female -- are always under pressure to look good.

"When you're an actor, a star, you have to look driven and fit. Stars are always under the pressure to look good -- not only female stars but the males too," Urvashi told IANS.

The actress, who enjoys a fan following of 26.3 million on Instagram, and 631.2K on Twitter, says the pressure is primarily in order to avoid trolling on social media.

"In the new age of digital media, you have to look presentable in order to look inspiring, and avoid people giving negative comments," added the social media sensation, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film, Singh Saab The Great.

On the work front, Urvashi currently awaits the release of her upcoming film Virgin Bhanupriya, which is set for an OTT release.

The film also features Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

