Stars of Kapil Sharma's Comedy Show Resume Shooting Post Lockdown, Share Videos from Sets

As the industry is trying to get back on its feet, a lot of shows have started shooting again in this un-lockdown phase. Along with other serials, comedian Kapil Sharma has also resumed shooting for his popular comedy show after spending 125 days at home owing to the lockdown.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kapil posted a few videos of his co-stars arriving at the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Taking all precautions. #Staysafe #Staysanitised," Kapil captioned one of the videos, featuring Sumona Chakravarti.

Chakravarti, too, seemed elated to return to the set of the show.

Sharma's Instagram posts also featured comedian Bharti Singh and him having 'back-stage fun'.

In another clip, we can see comedian Bharti Singh being sanitised while entering the shooting premises. Her body temperature was also tested.

The actors happily cooperated with the staff. Bharti even broke into a jig while the security staff sanitised her.

The huge fan base of the show is eagerly waiting for its return. Reportedly, actor Sonu Sood could be among the first celebs to shoot for Kapil's show in the new episodes. Media reports also add that the show might shift from its previous line up and show the host interact with COVID-19 Warriors instead of celebrities.