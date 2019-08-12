Start with Good Intentions, Good Luck Follows, Says Twinkle Khanna on PadMan’s National Award Win
Directed by R Balki, PadMan is inspired by the life of Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads.
Image: Instagram/Twinkle Khanna
Writer-producer Twinkle Khanna, who launched her production house Mrs Funnybones Movies last year and debuted with her husband Akshay Kumar's PadMan, says a number of people dissuaded her from making a movie about pads.
A day after PadMan bagged the National Award for Best Film on Social Issue, Twinkle took to Instagram and wrote, "A journey that started five years ago with columns about menstruation, then writing about Arunachalam Muruganantham in my second book and finally PadMan. A number of people dissuaded me from making a movie about pads and today Mrs Funnybones Movies' first production wins the National Award."
She added, "Sometimes you start with good intentions and good luck follows. Period."
View this post on Instagram
A journey that started five years ago with columns about menstruation, then writing about @murugaofficial in my second book and finally Pad Man. A number of people dissuaded me from making a movie about pads and today Mrs Funnybones Movies’ first production wins the National Award:) Sometimes you start with good intentions and good luck follows.Period. #PadMan #NationalAward #TheWorkGoesOn
Twinkle then shared stills from the movie, directed by R Balki and added that this movie truly belongs to Muruganantham. "A big, big hug to my friend the amazing R. Balki who directed this wonderful film, my greatest support Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor who were fabulous! A big day for all of us," she added.
View this post on Instagram
A big shout out and thank you to the people that this movie truly belongs to @murugaofficial thank you for being you! A big, big hug to my friend the amazing #RBalki who directed this wonderful film, my greatest support @akshaykumar, @radhikaofficial and @sonamkapoor who were both fabulous! A big day for all of us #PadMan #NationalAward
PadMan is inspired by the life of Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads.
