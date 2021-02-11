Started Missing My Work When I Went Off Alcohol and Drugs in 2016-17: Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar started his career showing a lot of promise with his debut role in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008). He subsequently starred in films like Dhobi Ghat, Dum Maaro Dum and Ekk Deewana Tha. There was a time when he saw a slump in his career, which he eventually came out of, doing films like Baaghi 2 and Mulk in 2018.

In 2016-2017 Prateik realised he had gone off track and he needed to get his life and career back on the road. "What saved me from drowning mentally and emotionally, and I say saved, because I thought everything was over for me and my career was done with, was the love and passion for the arts," he told TOI in an interview.

"It must have been 2016-17, when I went clean of alcohol and drugs for a few months in a row. I could think with a clear head. That’s when I started missing my work," he added.

The actor has a few releases lined up this year. He will be shooting for a few projects. He started shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Rajasthan this year. He will also be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown as a migrant worker.

Besides his love for the craft, it's also a sense of responsibility towards living up to the legacy of his mother, late actress Smita Patil, that keeps Prateik going.

"I am trying my best to make her proud. That's the reason I am here. I wish I could be a little like her. I wish I can make her parents, my aunt and myself feel a little content in saying one day that this magical woman was my mother," he said.