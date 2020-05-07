State of Israel's Twitter Handle Uses Varun Dhawan's ABCD 2 Dialogue on Coronavirus Breakthrough

Recently, a joint statement by the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Israel Institute for Biological Research stated that a significant breakthrough has been achieved in finding an antidote to the coronavirus which attacks it and can neutralize it in a sick person's body.

Sharing an affirmative note on the same, actor Varun Dhawan responded to the statement by tweeting, "Hope this is true."

सही दिशा में उठा हर कदम ... अपने आप में एक मंज़िल है... आखिर ज़िन्दगी का मतलब ही अपना अगला कदम चुनना है।



"Every step taken in the right direction... is like achieving the goal in itself... After all life is all about the next step"

Responding to the actor's tweet, the official Twitter account of the state of Israel tweeted an inspiring dialogue from Varun's dance film ABCD 2 (2015).

"Sahi disha me utha har ek kadam apne aap mein ek manzil hai. Aakhir zindagi ka matlab hi agla kadam chunana hai. Every step taken in the right direction... is like achieving the goal in itself... After all life is all about the next step (sic)," the tweet read.

Elated with the response, the actor replied back writing, "Glad to know this dialogue has travelled all the way to Israel sending love and positivity (sic)."

Elated with the response, the actor replied back writing, "Glad to know this dialogue has travelled all the way to Israel sending love and positivity (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in David Dhawan directed Coolie No 1 next. The movie will feature Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. The flick is the remake of 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

