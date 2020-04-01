MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Stay Home and Stream Movies Like Trance, Rocketman, Shikara and More This April

You can watch web series like Four More Shots Please S2, Panchayat and films like Shikara and Trance while you stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Various over-the-top (OTT) platforms have jumped on the increased traffic owing to the lockdown situation. Being confined in the house, people are looking for more stuff to watch and OTT providers are all for it.

Amazon Prime Video will feature some of the recent releases, including Fahad Faasil's film Trance. The Malayalam movie featured Faasil as a motivational figure, who gets involved in a bigger plot. Directed and produced by Anwar Rasheed, the film talked about a business using religion.

Trance will available on the streaming platform along with Elton John's biopic Rocketman. The Taron Egerton-starrer film racked up several nominations at the Oscars and even won one in the Original Song division.

The series Four More Shots Please! is also returning with its second season this month. Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Baani J and Maanvi Gagroo, the first season portrayed the friendship, difficulties, tryst with sexuality and societal pressure in the lives of the four lead characters.

Web series Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar will also be available on the platform. Produced by TVF, the show also has Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.

You can also watch Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent release Shikara, a romantic drama starring debutants Aadil Khan and Sadia as Kashmiri pundits who faced the mass exodus in the 1990s.

The Telugu movie Hit will also be available. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the thriller tells the tale of a cop haunted by his past as he also has to untangle the case of a missing girl.

