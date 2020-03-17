Stay Safe: From Prabhas to Sara Ali Khan, Celebrities Advice Fans on Preventing Coronavirus

With over 120 individuals being hit with the lethal COVID-19 in India, several celebrities from diverse regional industries are spreading awareness and precautionary measures.

Southern superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR have joined the conscious movement and are reaching out to people in their own small way.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR together appeared in a video to explain the precautions recommended by WHO. They have further urged people not to panic and stay safe.

Baahubali star Prabhas took to social media to make netizens mindful to keep themselves protected from coronavirus.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is proactively supporting social distancing and isolation, has posted a selfie in a tee with ‘Trouble’ written over it. "Stay home, stay out of trouble. Basically. #stayhomestaysafe #lifeinthetimeofcorona," read the caption.

Preity Zinta has stepped in to share a few important things that people should know and abide by. In a clip, she talks about the importance of clean hands and making use of holidays. She penned a note along with the video which reads, “If you have a choice - Pls STAY at HOME & be sensible. Prevent the spread of this virus & protect yourself, your family & your country”.

Actress Sara Ali Khan was also spotted practicing precaution. Recently she uploaded a boomerang clip on her Instagram feed, where she is seen clad in a mask, glasses and cool vibrant athletic co-ord set. She captions her post as, “Stay safe everyone”.

VJ and TV personality Ranvijay Singha, who celebrated his 37th birthday on March 16, took to social media to share a very important message. Along with a clip where he is speaking about the needs of the hour, he penned a lengthy note which reads, "My birthday wish- Please practice social distancing. No need to go to public places, try working from home, no need to panic. Thanks for all the birthday wishes, I really feel loved and blessed."