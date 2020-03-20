StayHome and Watch These 10 Classic Feel Good Movies During Self-quarantine

It's understandable if you are feeling rather glum given the ongoing global crisis in the form of coronavirus pandemic. You cannot step out to do something that might make you happy, but you can sure stay home and watch these classic movies on various streaming platforms to lift your mood.

The Pursuit of Happyness (Amazon Prime Video)



The Pursuit of Happyness is everything and beyond what the names suggests. Starring Will Smith and a young Jaden Smith, this heart wrenching film will make you feel happy and blessed as the father-son duo struggle to make ends meet and find happiness in little instances of life. A must watch film for everyone, tune in to watch this spectacular masterpiece if you haven't already.

Music and Lyrics (HOOQ)



Music and Lyrics stars heartthrob Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore in this feel good romantic comedy that will totally blow you away with their chemistry. They are paired together to compose a song for a famous pop diva. Filled with sweet and caring scenes, this movie is perfect if you're looking for a relatable romcom.

The Lucky One (Netflix)



The Lucky One features Zac Efron in the title role as he falls in love with a woman who he believes is his guardian angel. Set in the southern fields of Louisiana, this is a refreshing romantic movie bound to make you feel happily giddy with the actors' charming performances.







Happy Feet (HOOQ)



An animated musical comedy overloaded with cute and cuddly penguins, be prepared to hop on the bandwagon full of icy adventures. Penguins laughing, penguins singing and penguins dancing merrily through life. So next time when you're happy and you know it, tap your feet with the tunes of Happy Feet!

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (Hotstar)



Sharing the joys of friendship, four friends find themselves a second hand pair of jeans that fit all of them perfectly. When they have to spend the summer apart, they make a pact to share the jeans to be connected. Road trips, picturesque landscapes and laughter makes The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants the ultimate feel good movie.

Crazy Stupid Love (Netflix)



As the name suggests, the movie is all about love and the crazy, stupid things that love makes you do! With a star-studded cast, the movie revolves around the lives of a set of completely different individuals and their funny bouts of finding love. Their quirky take on life will make you smile and laugh.

Notting Hill (Amazon Prime Video and Netflix)



Another classic romance, starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts. Sit back and allow them to charm you completely in this romantic classic set in '90s London. An unusual romance between a famous actress and an ordinary book shop owner, Notting Hill is just the right movie that you should watch to lift your mood.

You've Got Mail (HOOQ)



This movie featuring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan will give you all the right feels and you can watch it with your loved one. Set in the late '90s as a quintessential romantic comedy, no villains and no unnecessary elements, this is the perfect movie to boost your happiness.

The Bucket List (HOOQ and Netflix)



The ultimate movie to make anyone realise about life and the opportunities of happiness. Sit back and watch Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson work their Oscar winning magic as they play the roles of two terminally-ill cancer patients and embark on a road-trip with wild to-dos wish list after escaping from a hospital ward. Life is too short to waste it whiling away and The Bucket List will give you the right spirit to scribble your own.

