Stefano Gabbana Calls Selena Gomez 'Ugly', Miley Cyrus Blasts The Designer

In the past, Gabanna has been in a feud with pop star Miley Cyrus and her brother Braison after Cyrus publicly announced she did not agree with his company's politics.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2018, 3:35 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Italian designer Stefano Gabbana who has made headlines in the past for his public feuds and controversial comments has now called actress Selena Gomez "ugly" on social media.

The designer posted a collage of five red dresses worn by Gomez on Instagram and commented on it, calling her ugly, reports hollywoordreporter.com.

Credit: @The Catwalk Italia - TCI

"È proprio brutta (She is really ugly)" Gabbana commented on the photograph.

Gabbana also responded to a user's comment, agreeing that Gomez "looks like a pomeranian dog" and seemed to find the insult really funny.

Gomez's fans were not happy with Gabbana's comments and were quick to defend the performer, calling the designer's behaviour "disgusting" and "disrespectful" and shamed him for online bullying.

Former Disney co-star and singer Miley Cyrus didn't take the jugdement well and blasted Gabana for his insensitive remark. “Well what that dick head said (if it’s true) is f—ing false and total bull s—. She’s fine as f—,” Cyrus wrote in the comments on a throwback photo on the fan site Miley Follows.

Credit: @Miley Follows 🌈

Actress Jaime King also stood up for Gomez and brought back the #boycottdolceandgabbana.





In the past, Gabanna has been in a feud with pop star Miley Cyrus and her brother Braison after Cyrus publicly announced she did not agree with his company's politics. Cyrus has been very outspoken about not aligning with Gabbana and his business partner Domenico Dolce after the design duo’s controversial anti-IVF and homophobic comments.

This isn't the first time Gabanna has commented rudely. Most recently, he came under fire for commenting on a photograph of model Kate Moss wearing a black Saint Laurent romper, by simply writing, "No".

