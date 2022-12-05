Steffi Kingham Weds Mohit Hiranandani, Again? Read Here To Know More

Splitsvilla 10 fame couple Steffi Kingham and Mohit Hiranandani keep treating their fans with some adorable content on Instagram. Be it fashion, travel or couple goals, TV stars never fail to impress us with their posts. The couple had a court marriage in December last year, in the presence of their close friends and family members. Later, they posted some pictures and shared the news with their Insta fam. But it seems the duo renewed their vows yet again. The couple recently started making headlines again, as they shared their wedding video on Instagram.

Steffi posted a 6-minute-long video that shows their Christian wedding. Fans are going gaga over them. She captioned her post, “For the rest of our lives.”

The comment section of the video was filled with love and light. Many of them congratulated the couple and showered them with heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Congratulations both of you. Wish you a very Happy Married Life.” While another said, “Congratulations once again Darlings. It surely was soooo romantic watching your Knight in Shining Armour looking like Axl Rose waiting with such happiness and eagerness in his eyes to Marry You.” One more wrote, “May god bless you and keep you both together; let Jesus be the centre of marriage life, keep loving and smile, love you both.”

According to sources, in a last year’s interview, Mohit had shared how he met Steffi. He said, “We met at a party hosted by a mutual friend. We just clicked. Back then, neither of us was looking for a relationship. We didn’t exchange phone numbers for at least six months. We talked a lot on social media and exchanged a lot of information. She asked me out one day, and I wasn’t prepared. ‘I am,’ she replied. I told her that I needed to focus on my career and that I had recently ended a relationship, as they can be extremely toxic and taxing at times. I wasn’t ready. She agreed and said, ‘I love you and if you are scared of the tag, then it’s fine. If you find someone, you can leave’. She told me later that she knew I loved her and was just scared of the tag. That surprised me. I think that was the best decision of my life."

