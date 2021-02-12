Step Inside 'Bhabiji' Nehha Pendse's Beautiful Mumbai Home

Nehha Pendse has replaced Saumya Tandon as Anita Mishra in popular sit com Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The first episode introducing her as the new Bhabiji will air on February 15 and her entry in the show is highly anticipated.

Before the new Anita Bhabi aka Gori Mem enters the show, we happen to take a tour of Nehha's beautiful home in Mumbai which she shares with her husband Shardul Bayas and their pets. She happens to share glimpses of her elegantly designed abode on social media. After meeting in November 2018 at a party, Nehha and Shardul tied the knot in January 2020.

Here's looking at some pics from Nehha and Shardul's home. In these video, Nehha gives us a tour of her spacious living room and kitchen area as she runs around chasing her pet dog.

Here Nehha poses in her balcony.

This romantic pic of Nehha and Shardul shows the view from their high rise Mumbai apartment.

Nehha poses with a Christmas tree in her balcony.

Nehha poses in her living room here.

A glimpse inside one of Nehha's rooms.

Nehha last featured in a role in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Marathi film June.