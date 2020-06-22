Step Inside Hina Khan's Minimal Yet Stylish Abode in Mumbai

Actress Hina Khan has been urging her fans to stay indoors amid the coronavirus spread and is doing the same herself. From celebrating the festival of Eid to working out to stay fit, Hina has been doing all things while staying put at her residence. Hina has also been entertaining her fans by sharing pics and videos from her lockdown diaries, all while giving a glimpse into her stylish place in Mumbai.

Hina's home is high-on-style and looks minimally done to utilise the space in the best manner possible. The rooms are spacious and balcony and glass window panes let the natural light seep in. There are also all sorts of indoor plants to keep the house environment fresh, natural and green.

Check out some pictures of Hina posing inside her home in Mumbai.

On the work front, Hina is preparing for the release of her web series Unlock on Zee5 on June 27. The project casts Kushal Tandon opposite her.

