Step Inside Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse with Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa

Salman Khan has been spending quarantine time with his family and friends at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the coronavirus lockdown came into effect. The Bollywood star has turned his place into a hub of sorts from where relief efforts are being carried out in these testing times.
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and Iulia Vantur are also spending quality time with Salman at his Panvel farmhouse along with some other of his friends and now Jacqueline has shared some glimpses of the lavish place as she captured the ambiance on her camera in some candid pictures.
In one of the images, Jacqueline clicks Iulia, who is dressed in ethnic wear, while in another one she snaps those lazing around in the living room. Amongst them is also former Bigg Boss contestant Niketan Madhok.
Meanwhile, Salman also gave a glimpse of the charitable activities that his foundation has undertaken to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic. In a video shared recently, we can see carts full on food and other supplies being driven by oxen.
Check out what all is going down at Salman's Panvel farmhouse in these pics and video below.
Meanwhile, Jacqueline also shot some magazine cover pictures at Salman's farmhouse.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @bazaarindia ・・・ Amidst news of the lockdown extension, we asked Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) to create a cover image that would celebrate just some of the things that are bringing us joy right now—beautiful imagery, nature, and the hope of a better future. The actor is quarantined out on a Panvel farmhouse where she is, “reconnecting with nature”. She says, “It has been such an enriching liberating experience for me, being fully aware of the pain and suffering the pandemic has caused for many, I’m just grateful that I’m on a farm, safe and well. Doing everything that I can to help those in need from here and praying for strength and health to each one in this world during these tough times.” . . Photographs by Saajan Singh (@saajan_singh23) . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's agency: @spicesocial . . #jacquelinefernandez #bazaarindia #mayissue
