Step Inside Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse with Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa

Salman Khan has been spending quarantine time with his family and friends at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the coronavirus lockdown came into effect. The Bollywood star has turned his place into a hub of sorts from where relief efforts are being carried out in these testing times.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and Iulia Vantur are also spending quality time with Salman at his Panvel farmhouse along with some other of his friends and now Jacqueline has shared some glimpses of the lavish place as she captured the ambiance on her camera in some candid pictures.

In one of the images, Jacqueline clicks Iulia, who is dressed in ethnic wear, while in another one she snaps those lazing around in the living room. Amongst them is also former Bigg Boss contestant Niketan Madhok.

Meanwhile, Salman also gave a glimpse of the charitable activities that his foundation has undertaken to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic. In a video shared recently, we can see carts full on food and other supplies being driven by oxen.

Check out what all is going down at Salman's Panvel farmhouse in these pics and video below.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline also shot some magazine cover pictures at Salman's farmhouse.

