MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Step Inside Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse with Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa

Salman Khan Panvel house

Salman Khan Panvel house

Salman Khan is spending quality time with his family and friends at his Panvel farmhouse amid the coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 7:48 AM IST
Share this:

Salman Khan has been spending quarantine time with his family and friends at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the coronavirus lockdown came into effect. The Bollywood star has turned his place into a hub of sorts from where relief efforts are being carried out in these testing times.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and Iulia Vantur are also spending quality time with Salman at his Panvel farmhouse along with some other of his friends and now Jacqueline has shared some glimpses of the lavish place as she captured the ambiance on her camera in some candid pictures.

In one of the images, Jacqueline clicks Iulia, who is dressed in ethnic wear, while in another one she snaps those lazing around in the living room. Amongst them is also former Bigg Boss contestant Niketan Madhok.

Meanwhile, Salman also gave a glimpse of the charitable activities that his foundation has undertaken to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic. In a video shared recently, we can see carts full on food and other supplies being driven by oxen.

Check out what all is going down at Salman's Panvel farmhouse in these pics and video below.

Iulia 2

Iulia

iulia 3

Iulia 4

Meanwhile, Jacqueline also shot some magazine cover pictures at Salman's farmhouse.

View this post on Instagram

💜 @bazaarindia

A post shared by Jac’kill’ine Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @bazaarindia ・・・ Amidst news of the lockdown extension, we asked Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) to create a cover image that would celebrate just some of the things that are bringing us joy right now—beautiful imagery, nature, and the hope of a better future. The actor is quarantined out on a Panvel farmhouse where she is, “reconnecting with nature”. She says, “It has been such an enriching liberating experience for me, being fully aware of the pain and suffering the pandemic has caused for many, I’m just grateful that I’m on a farm, safe and well. Doing everything that I can to help those in need from here and praying for strength and health to each one in this world during these tough times.” . . Photographs by Saajan Singh (@saajan_singh23) . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's agency: @spicesocial . . #jacquelinefernandez #bazaarindia #mayissue

A post shared by Jac’kill’ine Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,134,196

    +27,144*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,506,924

    +44,242*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,125,255

    +14,536*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,473

    +2,562*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres