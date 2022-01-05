Step Inside The Kapil Sharma Show Star Kiku Sharda’s Lavish Lokhandwala Home; Fans Call It a ‘Beautiful House’

What if we tell you that actor Kiku Sharda’s house in Mumbai looks nothing less than a ‘resort,’ at least that’s what his fans say. Kiku Sharda, who is best known among his fans as The Kapil Sharma Show's Bacha Yadav and for his role as Akbar in the TV show Akbar Birbal, lives in a luxurious home with a stunning view in Lokhandwala Complex. On his Instagram feed, the actor has several times shared glimpses of his apartment on different occasions, where he can be seen making memories with his family. On each and every post featuring photos and videos of his house, fans have dropped comments like ‘you have really a dream house a man would want’, ‘your house looks amazing..please give a tour of your house’, ‘beautiful home’, ‘such a beautiful house!’ and ‘that's a huge dream house.’ One of the comments read: ‘Bhai ghar me ho ya kisi resort me aaye ho.’

Just a casual scrolling through Kiku Sharda’s Instagram profile and you will realise that his home is indeed a ‘dream house.’ Natural hues and minimalism define the interiors while the huge dining area along with the sitting area gives it a luxurious touch. Eager to see the living room of Kiku Sharda’s house? Check it out here:

The actor kept his kitchen simple yet fully furnished and it looks amazing. Watch this clip of his wife Priyanka goofing around in the kitchen during COVID lockdown.

Kiku Sharda’s house has an enormous balcony, where he enjoys breathtaking sunrise and sunset views with his family. The swimming pool in his apartment complex can also be seen from his balcony.

And last but not least, stunning pictures of the dining area in Kiku Sharda’s ‘dream house.’

Kiku Sharda is currently portraying the roles like Baccha Yadav, Santosh and Bumper in The Kapil Sharma Show. He became a household name for playing Palak in one of the previous seasons of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, titled Comedy Nights With Kapil. He has also featured in kids show Hatim as Hobo and Constable Mulayam Singh Gulgule in comedy series F.I.R.

