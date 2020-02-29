Step Up 2 Star Robert Hoffman Shares Dance Tips with Ill Kids In India

Step Up 2 fame Hollywood actor-choreographer Robert Hoffman met up with cancer-affected children as a part of his first visit to India. He said he had a great time interacting with the children and added that he always feels happy and excited when he gets the opportunity to share his knowledge about dancing.

"I had a great time being here. I think anytime I get the opportunity to share dancing, I am always going to be excited and happy to do that, especially with people who are amidst a very intense part of their life. If I can give any service and bring in something creative and fun to distract them from the other things so obviously, it feels really nice. I am really grateful for the opportunity and I had a really good time today," said Hoffman.

"For me, dance is such a larger-than-life thing, so I was just glad that I have the ability to take just a few moments and share with them some fun things which they can do with their body and play with music," he added.

Hoffman has been in India since the past week and when asked what fascinated him the most about India, he replied: "I think the most interesting thing to me in India is that there is a kind of chaotic nature to everyday life on the streets, traffic and stuff. What I found most fascinating is that somehow it works, which to me is a testament to the point of view of the common man and their ability to sustain in this very chaotic and tightly packed society. So for me, that was something very revealing about the potential of human nature."

Asked what his next course of action in India is, he said: "This weekend, I have dance classes in Mumbai and Delhi. I am also going to shoot a music video with Blow Media, so I am very excited about shooting at some of the irreplaceable and irresistible locations that can be found here. Then after that, I will move out to Europe to do some more teaching."

Meanwhile, "Aag ka gola", the music video featuring Hoffman with Jas Sagu has garnered more than four million views on YouTube since release. The song is sung by Saurabh Shetye, composed by Saurabh Durgesh and directed by Arsala Qureishi.

Sagu, in fact, accompanied Hoffman at the cancer awareness initiative organised by CANKIDS, India & United States in collaboration with HOPE B-Lit team in Mumbai.

