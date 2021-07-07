Stephen Dorff Calls Out Scarlett Johansson’s Upcoming Release Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow is in the limelight again. The reason is actor Stephen Dorff’s uninhibited critical comments against it. In his recent interview Stephen went on to call Black Widow a “garbage movie.” In his virtual interaction with The Deadline, the True Detective actor said, “I still hunt out the good sh*t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people." Not just the movie but Stephen also took a jibe at lead star Scarlett for being a part of it.

He was quoted saying, “I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead."

Meanwhile, AP quoted Scarlett gushing about the film’s process and its outcome. “It only made waiting and watching the film a year later just even more exciting because you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, that took so many days to shoot and there we are flying through the air on a bike,” Scarlett said.

Black Widow is the first solo film that revolves around the character, Natasha Romanoff. It focuses on her journey from a spy to an avenger and her familial relationships. The movie is one of the first releases of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The character was introduced in the franchise through Iron Man 2. She also had a significant track in the much-talked about Avengers Endgame. The ambitious film from MCU got delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. The fans will finally get to watch it from July 7 in the US.

