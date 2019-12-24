Jharkhand result tally
Stephen Lang Confirm His Return in James Cameron's Avatar 2
Stephen Lang's character had been revealed to be returning for Avatar's sequel. His character was assumed to be killed in the first film.
Image: File photo from Avatar film.
James Cameron's name has been associated with Avatar for over 20 years. The film hit the big screens in 2009, a decade after its successful release, fans are eagerly waiting for the film's sequel which is expected to release in 2021.
One of the most unexpected characters returning in Avatar 2 will be Stephen Lang's Colonel Miles Quaritch. The news created quite a buzz as the character was assumed to be killed by Zoe Saldana's Neytiri towards the end of the first film. While details are yet to be seen or revealed, Lang's return to the films has been confirmed.
Speaking to Deadline on the occasion of Avatar's 10 year release anniversary, Stephen Lang revealed when he found out that his character would be returning. "Jim indicated to me years ago, before filming on Avatar was completed, that Quaritch had a future. I might have taken that with a grain of salt at the time because we'd had a few beers. Shortly after Avatar opened Jim mentioned again that the Colonel was coming back, and by then I knew Jim well enough to know that he means what he says and he says what he means."
Not only that but Cameron had also revealed earlier that Lang would be returning as the main antagonist for all three planned sequels of Avatar rather than introducing new villains. Speaking to Empire, Cameron had said, "There’s not a new villain every time, which is interesting. Same guy. Same motherf*cker through all four movies. He is so good and he just gets better. I know Stephen Lang is gonna knock this out of the park."
Lang did not say anything about how he would return but only stated that his character would be transforming in unexpected ways throughout the series.
Avatar 2 starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.
