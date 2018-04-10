English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stephen Spielberg's Ready Player One Finally Gets Limited Release In India; Here's Where All You Can Watch It
According to the official Twitter handle of Warner Bros India, Ready Player One has released in New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Lucknow.
Image: Youtube/ A still from the trailer of Ready Player One
Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi action adventure Ready Player One, whose release in India was stalled last month, has finally opened in select places in the country. The Warner Bros Pictures project's worldwide box office collections are nearing $400 million, but it could not get a release in India due to a dispute between exhibitors and distributors.
According to the official Twitter handle of Warner Bros India, Ready Player One has released in New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Lucknow.
The film, which features Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn and T.J. Miller, along with Simon Pegg and Oscar winner Mark Rylance, takes audience through the journey of near-future where the population spends most of its time in an interconnected virtual space called as OASIS. Set in 2045, Ready Player One centres on a quest for digital Easter Egg left behind by James Halliday, the creator of virtual reality world - OASIS. When he dies, he releases a video challenging its users to find his egg, which will give the finder his fortune.
#ReadyPlayerOne is now playing in cinemas in 3D & IMAX 3D. For ticket booking and more, please check the cinema listings on Paytm, BookMyShow. pic.twitter.com/c7Sm4gXjWL— Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia) April 7, 2018
