Steve Aoki Thanks BTS ARMY as Mic Drop Music Video Crosses 1 Billion Views

American music artist and disc jockey Steve Aoki was quite elated on Monday as his first collaboration with BTS reached one billion views on YouTube. Aoki had collaborated with the South Korean boy band of seven artists back in 2017 for their song Mic Drop. The song was part of BTS’ 2018 album Love Yourself Her and was later remixed by Aoki.

The hip-hop, EDM track featured the seven BTS members — Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, V, and Suga — dancing off to the diss track to their critics. As the video reached one billion views on Monday, Aoki shared a special social media post to express his gratitude to BTS and their fans, known as the BTS Army. In his tweet, Aoki mentioned, “Thank u BTS & BTS Army for getting my Mic Drop Remix to 1 billion views. My first music video to ever do that and I'm so amazed by you.”

Aoki further mentioned that to honour this feat, he has made a megamix of the track which features some edits of the dance performances done by fans across the world. “In honor of these amazing fans, I've made a BTS megamix with some edits and remixes I've made. Enjoy.”

Thank u @bts_bighit & #BTSArmy for getting my Mic Drop Remix to 1 BILLION VIEWS!!! my first music video to ever do that & i'm so amazed by u. In honor of these amazing fans I've made a BTS megamix with some edits & remixes I've made!! Enjoy!! 💜 💜 #armyhttps://t.co/slt4qFa7WY pic.twitter.com/VIKeX84lSV— Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) July 26, 2021

The two minute forty one second long video featured various dancers from around the world who had shared their videos performing to the song. BTS Army and Aoki fans were equally excited after learning the news as they reacted to the post. One BTS fan commented on Twitter, “This video is amazing and so moving. Thank you and congratulations.”

Another fan commented, “Congratulations.1 billion of views for ‘Mic drop remix’, this song is a masterpiece!! Purple heartMultiple musical notes.”

One fan praised Aoki and expressed their love for the music created by BTS as they wrote, “Thank you so much for the amazing remix and for the megamix, they're both amazing and you're so talented. I'm really glad BTS worked with you and I'm so happy that you genuinely care for their music.”

Mic Drop has become the fourth music video of BTS to reach the one billion mark after DNA, Boy With Luv, and Dynamite. Boy With Luv also featured American singer Halsey collaborating with the seven-member group.

