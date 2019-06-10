Steven Spielberg is Writing Horror Series for Quibi Which Can Only be Viewed at 'Spookiest' Time
According to Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, the users will only be able to see the show when their phone knows it is dark outside.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg is writing a horror series for a forthcoming digital platform, Quibi. According to Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, the users will only be able to see the show when their phone knows it is dark outside.
In an appearance at the Banff World Media Festival, Katzenberg revealed that his former DreamWorks Animation partner Spielberg is writing a horror series. "Steven Spielberg has a super scary story. He's actually writing it himself. Getting him to write something is fantastic," Katzenberg said.
The iconic filmmaker has already written "five or six episodes of a 10- or 12-chapter story", he added.
Spielberg wanted viewers to only be able to watch the programme after midnight and to meet the requirement, Katzenberg said Quibi challenged their engineers to come up with an idea to view the show at the spookiest time.
A clock will appear on the phones, ticking down until the sunset, wherever the user is, until it is completely gone. Then the clock starts ticking again to when the sun comes back up and the show will disappear until the next night, reported Deadline.
Besides Spielberg, the talents that have already been tapped in to produce for Quibi or star in its projects include Steven Soderbergh, Guillermo del Toro, Sam Raimi, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Antoine Fuqua.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: Yuvraj Singh Retires as an All-time Great in White Ball Cricket
- Internet Cannot Get Over Kohli's 'Priceless' Reaction to Dhoni's Whistling Six Against Australia
- ICC World Cup 2019: Match Review, India Beats Australia After Stellar Batting show
- Yuvraj Singh Likely to Bring Down Curtains on His Career
- PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s