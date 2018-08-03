GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Steven Spielberg to Adapt The Woman's Hour, Hillary Clinton Will be Executive Producer

Apart from Clinton, Weiss and Amblin Television's Co-Presidents, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, will serve as executive producers, according to a statement.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2018, 8:06 AM IST
Steven Spielberg to Adapt The Woman's Hour, Hillary Clinton Will be Executive Producer
Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television has landed the rights to adapt Elaine Weiss's book The Woman's Hour into a long-form project for premium cable or streaming platforms. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will serve as executive producer for the project. Apart from Clinton, Weiss and Amblin Television's Co-Presidents, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, will serve as executive producers, according to a statement.

Amblin Television is a division of Amblin Partners, a content creation company led by Spielberg, with investment partners that include Participant Media, Reliance Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne), Alibaba Pictures and Universal Pictures.

The Woman's Hour follows the activists who led the decades-long fight to grant women the right to vote and sheds light on how close the battle to ratify the 19th Amendment really was. An inspiring story, it celebrates those who changed history and laid the foundation for the civil rights movement that came decades later. Clinton is thrilled to be working on bringing this "important project to audiences everywhere".

She said: "At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box, and Elaine Weiss's unforgettable book tells the story of the female leaders who -- in the face of towering economic, racial and political opposition -- fought for and won American women's right to vote. Unfolding over six weeks in the summer of 1920, 'The Woman's Hour' is both a page-turning drama and an inspiration for everyone, young and old, male and female, in these perilous times. So much could have gone wrong, but these American women would not take no for an answer: Their triumph is our legacy to guard and emulate."




(With IANS inputs)

