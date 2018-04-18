Steven Spielberg to Direct Blackhawk Adaptation

: Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is on board to direct the adaptation of superhero movie Blackhawk.Spielberg and his production house are also teaming with Warner Bros to co-produce the film, reports variety.com.Based on the classic comic-book, the project will mark the filmmaker's first feature based on characters from the DC universe."We are so proud to be the studio behind Steven Spielberg's latest hit, and are thrilled to be working with him again on this new action adventure," said Toby Emmerich, chairman, Warner Bros Pictures Group."We can't wait to see what new ground he will break in introducing ‘Blackhawk' to movie audiences worldwide," he added.