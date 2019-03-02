English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Steven Spielberg to Take His Criticism of Netflix Films at the Oscars to Upcoming Academy Meeting
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is likely to take his criticism of Netflix films at the Oscars to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Loading...
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is likely to take his criticism of Netflix films at the Oscars to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Spielberg's Academy Award attention is devoted to ensuring that the race never sees another Roma, a Netflix film backed by massive sums, that didn't play by the same rules as its analog-studio competitors, reported indiewire.com.
He feels Netflix should only compete for awards in the Emmy arena. As the Academy Governor representing the directors' branch, Spielberg is eager to support rule changes when it convenes for its annual post-Oscar meeting.
"Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation," said a spokesperson for Amblin Entertainment.
"He'll be happy if the others will join (his campaign) when that comes up (at the Academy Board of Governors meeting). He will see what happens."
According to the Academy, "Awards rules discussions are ongoing with the branches. And the Board will likely consider the topic at the April meeting."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Spielberg's Academy Award attention is devoted to ensuring that the race never sees another Roma, a Netflix film backed by massive sums, that didn't play by the same rules as its analog-studio competitors, reported indiewire.com.
He feels Netflix should only compete for awards in the Emmy arena. As the Academy Governor representing the directors' branch, Spielberg is eager to support rule changes when it convenes for its annual post-Oscar meeting.
"Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation," said a spokesperson for Amblin Entertainment.
"He'll be happy if the others will join (his campaign) when that comes up (at the Academy Board of Governors meeting). He will see what happens."
According to the Academy, "Awards rules discussions are ongoing with the branches. And the Board will likely consider the topic at the April meeting."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Congratulations Abhinandan: Identical Pictures, Posts of 'Newborn Babies' Named After IAF Pilot Go Viral
- #OurObsession: What Ruled Indian and Pakistani Social Media
- Trevor Noah Made a Joke About War Between India & Pakistan, But People are Not Amused
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- Windies Captain Holder Calls for Minimum Wages for Cricketers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results