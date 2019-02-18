English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Steven Spielberg: We Need to Continue Giving Audiences the Motion Picture Theatrical Experience
Steven Spielberg says he firmly believes that movie theatres need to be around forever.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Loading...
Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg, known for directing movies like Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan and The Post, has urged other filmmakers to make movies for theatres and not just for web platforms or television.
While accepting the Filmmaker Award at the Cinema Audio Society Awards, Spielberg requested filmmakers to focus on giving the audience a theatrical experience, reports variety.com.
He said, "I hope all of us really continue to believe that the greatest contributions we can make as filmmakers is to give audiences the motion picture theatrical experience. I'm a firm believer that movie theatres need to be around forever."
Spielberg said he was not against television, but he feels theatre has far better experience. "I love television. I love the opportunity. Some of the greatest writing being done today is for television, some of the best directing for television, some of the best performances are on television today.
"The sound is better in homes more than it ever has been in history but there's nothing like going to a big dark theatre with people you've never met before and having the experience wash over you. That's something we all truly believe in," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
While accepting the Filmmaker Award at the Cinema Audio Society Awards, Spielberg requested filmmakers to focus on giving the audience a theatrical experience, reports variety.com.
He said, "I hope all of us really continue to believe that the greatest contributions we can make as filmmakers is to give audiences the motion picture theatrical experience. I'm a firm believer that movie theatres need to be around forever."
Spielberg said he was not against television, but he feels theatre has far better experience. "I love television. I love the opportunity. Some of the greatest writing being done today is for television, some of the best directing for television, some of the best performances are on television today.
"The sound is better in homes more than it ever has been in history but there's nothing like going to a big dark theatre with people you've never met before and having the experience wash over you. That's something we all truly believe in," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana Pens a Heartfelt Poem for CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Terror Attack
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Reveals She Wants to Date This Celebrity
- Australian Couple Grows Human-Sized Cabbage After 9 Months of Hard Work, Eats Coleslaw for Two Weeks
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Dishtv, Sun Direct and Tata Sky Try to Reduce NCF Burden on Subscribers
- Physio and Six Teenagers Step in for Italian Side but Lose 20-0
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results