Steven Spielberg's Aspiring Porn Star Daughter Arrested for Domestic Violence

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela, who just announced her decision to start a career as a porn star, was taken into police custody. She was arrested early Saturday on a misdemeanour domestic violence in Nashville, where she's living with her fiance, 50-year-old darts player Chuck Pankow, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The aspiring porn star, adopted by the famed director when she was a baby, was taken to the Hill Detention Centre. Someone already posted her $1,000 bail, and she's expected to be released after 12 hours, a standard routine in domestic violence cases.

Her arrest came less than two weeks after she announced she's pursuing career in adult entertainment industry. She started to produce her own solo porn videos and would love to work as a stripper as well.

While she claimed her famous parents were "intrigued" and "not upset" over her decision, rumours suggested otherwise. Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw were reportedly "concerned" and "embarrassed" by her aspirations to be a sex worker.

In a new social media post, Mikaela Spielberg wrote, "There is not a shred of evidence that my choice in career has anything to do with parental abuse so some of y'all need to step down and check yourself." She added, "I see a therapist, I do the work, can some of y'all say you do the same?"

