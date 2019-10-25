Steven Spielberg's Old Comment Praising DC, Marvel Films Goes Viral Amidst Martin Scorsese's Criticism

The war of words between comic-book fans and veteran filmmakers continues to rage on. While a number of cinema buffs have been celebrating Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola's criticism of superhero films, it seems that the comic fans have a supporter to look forward to.

The comment itself is an old one from 2016 but it has gone viral because it comes from filmmaker Steven Spielberg. In his statement, he complimented superhero films and even revealed a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film to be his favourite one.

Steven Spielberg made the comment at the Cannes Film Festival. "I love the Superman of Richard Donner, The Dark Knight of Christopher Nolan, and the first Iron Man, but the superhero film that impressed me most is one that does not take itself too seriously: Guardians of the Galaxy. When his projection was over, I left with the feeling of having seen something new in movies, without any cynicism or fear of being dark when needed," Comicbook.com quoted the filmmaker as saying.

The purpose of Spielberg's comments being brought up again is the fresh wave of criticism that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been getting from veteran directors. It started with Martin Scorsese stating that Marvel films were not cinema as he was unable to watch them. He was backed by Francis Ford Coppola who added that Scorsese was being lenient and Marvel films are nothing short of despicable. Actor Robert De Niro had also joined in when he stated that Marvel's de-aging visual effects were overused and appeared "cartoony" to him.

What Steven Spielberg has to say now in light of the MCU's newer films only time will tell and would only add to the exchange.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.