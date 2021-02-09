Still Cannot Believe that I am Talking About Him in the Past Tense: Ashutosh Gowariker on Rajiv Kapoor's Death

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker expressed his condolences and reminisced the bond with the veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor, post his sad demise. Sharing his thoughts and remembering the actor, Gowariker shared an emotional note on social media. His production, Toolsidas Junior marks the last film of the veteran actor.

Taking to Twitter, the Lagaan filmmaker wrote, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Rajiv Kapoor! I was a fan from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days. We had wrapped shoot for my home production TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR, directed by Mridul! Rajiv was so affable and played his part with much fun & ease. Will miss him deeply!!"

As Kapoor lost his battle to life with a cardiac arrest on the 9th February, Gowariker expressed his sorrow as the actor couldn't witness his own performance for one last time in his production Toolsidas Junior.

Remembering the actor, he shared, "I was a great fan of Rajiv Kapoor, from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days. It was a superb debut performance. I carried that memory with me for many years and then we connected quite a few times since Lagaan. And when an opportunity arrived in the form of my production of Toolsidas Junior, (which is directed by Mridul), I cast him in it."

"It was really lovely to work with Rajiv. On sets, he was an absolute professional. And played the part with so much fun, dignity and ease. What an affable person he was. His performance in Toolsidas Junior is going to surprise everyone. Sadly, he won’t be there to enjoy the accolades he was surely going to receive. My team had called him just a couple of days ago, to set up his interviews for the promotion of TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR. And now, I still cannot believe that I am talking about him in the past tense," he added.

Toolsidas Junior is a drama also produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Sunita Gowariker. It is written and directed by Mridul.

Rajiv Kapoor was best known for his role in Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili, opposite Mandakini. He was also seen in Prem Granth, Ek Jaan Hain Hum, Aasmaan, Zimmedaar and Aa Ab Laut Chalen among others.

He was the son of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. Late Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor are his siblings.