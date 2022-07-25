'Still Can't Believe It': Saleem Zaidi Shares Dance Reel With Late Deepesh Bhan

Actor Saleem Zaidi, who is seen in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, has shared a dance reel with late actor Deepesh Bhan. The 41-year-old actor breathed his last on July 23. Saleem and Deepesh were co-stars in the show as Tillu and Malkhan. The video shared by Saleem has made fans emotional.

Saleem shared a video where both of them are shaking a leg to the Lamborghini song. “Very good dancer, a good singer and actor toh tha hi wo lajawab. Abhi bhi yaki nahi ho raha hai,” he captioned the post. In the video both are twinning.

Fans have thronged the comment section. A user wrote, “The trio of Tika, Malkhan and Tillu is broken now. I will miss the fun. Rest in peace Deepesh Bhan.” Another user remembered the late actor Deepesh with his dialogue “Aye Mori Maiya”.

Saleem Zaidi has posted another short video with the team. He captioned, “Beech safar mai hi chord ke chalagya. Deepesh Bhan ye acha nahi kiya aapne.”. In the video, the team can be seen celebrating some events. Moreover, the famous and much-loved trio of Tika, Malkhan and Tillu can be seen. Saleem has added clippings where the trio appeared together on screen.

On the day of the demise of Deepesh Bhan, Saleem Zaidi shared the news through his Instagram account. The actor posted a black and white picture of the trio. He captioned the post, “Hamara yaar hamra Malkhan hum sabko ko chhord ke chala gaya. Bhagwan Deepesh Bhan ki aatma ko shanti dena.”

While speaking to the media, veteran actor Aasif Sheikh who performs the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra said “He had collapsed while playing cricket on Saturday and was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities.” Aasif also said that Deepesh died because of a brain haemorrhage.

Deepesh Bhan was a common face on television. In his career, Bhan worked in several shows like Comedy Ka King Kaun, Comedy Club, Bhootwala, FIR, Champ and Sun Yaar Chill Maar. He is survived by his wife whom he married in 2019 and a one-year-old son.

