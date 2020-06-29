Still from Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab, Telugu Remake of Pink, Gets Leaked

Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu film, Vakeel Saab. The remake of the Hindi film Pink was scheduled for a May 15 release but got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Kalyan is portraying the role of a lawyer, which was played by Amitabh Bachchan in the Tapsee Pannu-starrer Hindi original.

A still from the Telugu remake has made its way online and is going viral across social media platforms. The image shows Kalyan in a courtroom setup supposedly addressing the judge in the scene. One can also see the film's actress Anjali in the frame. She is seen sitting dressed in a simple outfit while Kalyan dons a lawyer's garb.

The Power Star will be seen in a movie two years after Agnyaathavaasi. He played the lead in the 2018 action film directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Vakeel Saab's first official look was unveiled in March on social media. Kalyan is seen wearing a blue T-Shirt and black jeans lying on a truck.

The story of Pink revolves around three girls who fight back after getting trapped in a sexual abuse row. The 2016 film was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shoojit Sircar was co-writer and co-producer.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Besides Pawan Kalyan, the film stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in important roles.

Pink was titled Nerkonda Paarvai for the Tamil remake, released in 2019. It featured Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in main roles.