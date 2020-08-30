Still Learning to be a Mother on Screen in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Says Shweta Gulati

Shweta Gulati is back on television after two years with ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’. In between, she was seen in web shows like ‘Flip’ and ‘Booo Sabki Phategi’.

Shweta says, “The story is very unique. Also during the lockdown, we were waiting to be back on sets. So, when this show was offered, I thought it is a beautiful story and I should be a part of it.”

Shweta adds, “I am still learning to be a mother on screen. It is going to be a learning process. I can’t connect to this emotion beyond a point because I don’t have that motherly instinct in me. There is an internal struggle as I am playing a mother to a grown-up for the first time.”

About the show, she says, “Why are we depriving fathers of shows about them? All the fathers were keenly waiting for something like this to come. For the first time we are showing a father-son story on television. This is different from the regular mother-in-law, daughter-in law sobbing stories.”

She shares her experience of shooting during the pandemic. “The first week was terrifying because suddenly you are locked inside your house for four-five months and then you are among so many people. There is this constant fear of being exposed to the virus. Although all the safety measure are being taken on the sets. Slowly we are getting used to it.”

‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ revolves around the relationship between a father and a son, played by Ssudeep Sahir and Ansh Sinha. The story is about how the father is eager to keep up with today's time and be a part of his son's life.

The show airs on Sony SAB.