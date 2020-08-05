Still Playing 'Naitik' Even After Leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says Karan Mehra

Actor Karan Mehra, who is best known for playing Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, talks about his co-star Hina Khan, upcoming projects and family.

“It’s been a great run, 8 years, 2100 episodes that I did. I think I was very fortunate to be a part of the show, which has created history and the kind of impression it has left on people’s mind and heart. During the lockdown, after almost four years of leaving the show, the re-run has activated all those sentiments that people had at one point of time. The kind of attention that I am again getting is almost like I did for the first time. I had thought after four years I could break-away from the image and start all over again. I think I am still playing the part of Naitik even after leaving the show,” said Mehra.

Hina played Akshara and Naitik's wife in the show. “We had a good professional relationship throughout the time that we worked together. It was good to work with somebody who knows her craft. So, between the two of us, we would finish the work at a great speed and that is how we stuck together for that long. She is thorough professional as I am and that worked as a team,” said Mehra.

About his return on TV, he said, “Because of the pandemic, things have postponed for the time being. I was supposed to start something in the month of June but I think I will start shooting only in September.”

“I would love to do something that has a grey shade to it,” he added.

Karan is married to Nisha Rawal and is father to a 3-year-old Kavish.

“We met on the sets of her movie Hastey Hastey in the year 2007. We went to the US for about 45 days schedule and that is when we met and became fond of each other. After dating for about 2 years and 6-7 months of YRKKH, I proposed to her on my birthday and gave her a promise ring. She stood by me when I was nothing whereas she was a well-known actress at that point of time. It’s been about 14 years of togetherness now."

"I avoided work for the first initial years when Kavish was born. My outlook towards life and priorities changed. And, getting inspired by that fact I have also started a dad's community, which is India's first dad community. So, it is cool space that I am exploring," he concluded.