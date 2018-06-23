English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Stop Fixating Over Beauty Standards, Says Kajol
"I think everybody is made beautifully and individually," says Kajol.
Image: Yogen Shah
Actress Kajol says people should stop "fixating" on the set beauty standards as everybody is made "beautifully and individually".
Asked about her stance on actresses speaking up about women being objectified and speaking up against body shaming, Kajol told IANS: "My stance over it is that we just need to stop fixating on it so much and we need to stop paying so much attention to it. I think everybody is made beautifully and individually. The day we start seeing our beauty is when others will start seeing it as well."
The actress, who is associated with Olay Total Effects, says life "keeps her busy".
"My family keeps me busy, my work keeps me busy. I'm doing a film, a lot of ads, and a whole bunch of other things. So I'm happy with the way things are going right now."
She lent her voice to the character of Helen Parr a.k.a Elastigirl, for the Hindi version of Disney Pixar's Incredibles 2, and is working on Eela.
What's next?
"I haven't decided what next after Eela. Right now, Eela will be releasing most likely on September 14 and that's what I'm concentrating on right now. So we'll see after that."
Also Watch
Asked about her stance on actresses speaking up about women being objectified and speaking up against body shaming, Kajol told IANS: "My stance over it is that we just need to stop fixating on it so much and we need to stop paying so much attention to it. I think everybody is made beautifully and individually. The day we start seeing our beauty is when others will start seeing it as well."
The actress, who is associated with Olay Total Effects, says life "keeps her busy".
"My family keeps me busy, my work keeps me busy. I'm doing a film, a lot of ads, and a whole bunch of other things. So I'm happy with the way things are going right now."
She lent her voice to the character of Helen Parr a.k.a Elastigirl, for the Hindi version of Disney Pixar's Incredibles 2, and is working on Eela.
What's next?
"I haven't decided what next after Eela. Right now, Eela will be releasing most likely on September 14 and that's what I'm concentrating on right now. So we'll see after that."
Also Watch
-
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Recreates Magic of 'Munna Bhai MBBS' in Dutt Biopic New Teaser
- Tik Tik Tik Movie Review: Leave Your Thinking Caps at Home for This Sloppy Slide into Space
- West Indies Hope Night Time is Right Time to Win Back Fans
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral