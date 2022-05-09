'Stop Ruining Anupamaa' Trends As Fans Upset With Vanraj's Negativity Amid Anupama-Anuj's Wedding

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia in Rajan Shahi’s popular show Anupamaa are all set to tie the knot. Their pre-wedding ceremonies are currently underway. In the recent episode, we saw the Shahs and the Kapadias dancing to the songs of Mika Singh as they celebrate the Mehendi ceremony. While all members of the Shah family including Kavya is happy with Anupama and Anuj’s wedding, Baa and Vanraj are the only ones who have been repeatedly expressing disappointment with the wedding.

Amid the Mehendi special episode, we saw makers also sharing a glimpse of Vanraj, who is burning like fire from within. It is clear that he is jealous of Anupama moving forward. However, this has also left the show’s fans upset and disappointed. Several social media users took to Twitter alleging that the makers of the show are paying too much attention to the negativity amid Anupama and Anuj’s wedding. Others also claimed that the Mehendi episode ‘spoiler their mood’ because of the bad execution.

“Worst execution of the whole Mehendi Sequence. The Mehandi was pathetic! The dance sequence was out of the place & not exciting at all! Overdoing of Constant Zooming on Vanraj’s face! It was so irritating to watch “Perfect moments ruined perfectly," one of the fans wrote. ‘Stop Ruining Anupama’ is also trending on Twitter.

Honestly the amount of close ups we had of Vanraj …itna toh uski aur kavya ke shaadi ke time par bhi nahi thi.Why to ruin everything with negativity Isiki teesri shaadi lagti hai atp#Anupamaa STOP RUINING ANUPAMA pic.twitter.com/x2ODThGr8U— Alisha (@glossyMikasa) May 9, 2022

Exactly.. we won't eat what is served.. we want proper presentation… We follow business tycoon Mr. perfectionist The Anuj Kapadia…STOP RUINING ANUPAMA#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn https://t.co/GOlLw9BEwI — Chhaya Mehta (@chhaya2505) May 9, 2022

Dear @ketswalawalkar,Today was one of the WORST episodes of #Anupamaa since 357. This happening during a #MaAnKiShaadi celebration is disheartening! Such celebrations do not really require a storyline but strong and aesthetic execution and it failed in BOTH DEPARTMENTS + — (@AajKiRadha) May 9, 2022

#Anupamaa Worst execution of the whole mehendi SequenceThe mehandi was pathetic!The dance sequence was out of the place & not exciting at all!Overdoing of Constant Zooming on Vanraj's face!It was so irritating to watch "Perfect moments ruined perfectly"STOP RUINING ANUPAMA— persistinginreverie (@ShrishtyGupta3) May 9, 2022

Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television and has also been ruling the TRP chart for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others.

