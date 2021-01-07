Stop This Right Now: Anushka Sharma Slams Photographer for Invading Her, Virat Kohli's Privacy

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby with Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli slammed a photographer for invading their privacy. Anushka shared a picture of the couple sitting together in their balcony and posted a strong-worded message to "stop this right now."

"Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!” she wrote on Instagram Stories, along with the picture.

All through her pregnancy, Anushka Sharma has been quite active on social media sharing inspiring videos and pictures for soon-to-be-mothers. Recently, she posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen lying next to her pet dog Dude on the floor.

"Serial chillers in the house (dog emoji)+(heart emoji)," she wrote as caption.

Earlier, Anushka shared that she is doing Yoga asanas regularly even during pregnancy, except the ones restricted by her doctor.

Anushka has shared a photograph on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen performing the Shirshasana with hubby Virat's help. Her yoga techer virtually assists her while the actress performs the asana by leaning against a wall, head down.

"This exercise is hands-down (and legs up) the most difficult one #Throwback. P.S. — As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support." Anushka wrote.

"For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy," she added.

Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January next year. She and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy.