English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stormy Daniels Plays Cameo Role in Donald Trump Comedy Sketch on Saturday Night Live
In the show, Trump, played by actor Alec Baldwin, asks his lawyer, Michael Cohen, played by Ben Stiller, to call Daniels and try to fix their ongoing legal battle "once and for all."
Former adult film actress Stormy Daniels. (AP)
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump, played herself in a sketch on US comedy show Saturday Night Live in which she warns Trump that "a storm's a-comin baby."
In the show, Trump, played by actor Alec Baldwin, asks his lawyer, Michael Cohen, played by Ben Stiller, to call Daniels and try to fix their ongoing legal battle "once and for all."
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump in March to get out of a "hush agreement" over their alleged relationship in which she was paid $130,000 by Cohen to keep quiet. Trump has denied he had an affair with Clifford.
In the sketch aired on Saturday night, Trump listens in to the conversation between Cohen and Clifford and soon cuts his lawyer off to speak directly with her.
"What do you need for all this to just go away?" he asks.
"A resignation," Clifford says.
Trump persists, saying: "I solved North and South Korea, why can't I solve us?"
Clifford says it's too late for that.
"I know you don't believe in climate change, but a storm's a-comin baby," Clifford says, before she and Baldwin break off to give the show's trademark introduction "live from New York it's Saturday Night Live!"
Also Watch
In the show, Trump, played by actor Alec Baldwin, asks his lawyer, Michael Cohen, played by Ben Stiller, to call Daniels and try to fix their ongoing legal battle "once and for all."
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump in March to get out of a "hush agreement" over their alleged relationship in which she was paid $130,000 by Cohen to keep quiet. Trump has denied he had an affair with Clifford.
In the sketch aired on Saturday night, Trump listens in to the conversation between Cohen and Clifford and soon cuts his lawyer off to speak directly with her.
"What do you need for all this to just go away?" he asks.
"A resignation," Clifford says.
Trump persists, saying: "I solved North and South Korea, why can't I solve us?"
Clifford says it's too late for that.
"I know you don't believe in climate change, but a storm's a-comin baby," Clifford says, before she and Baldwin break off to give the show's trademark introduction "live from New York it's Saturday Night Live!"
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews IPL 2018, Match 37 & 38: MI vs KKR and KXIP vs RR
- CoA Blocks CAB’s Return as Aditya Verma Faces Music for Filing Petition Against BCCI CEO
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080
- India Clubbed With UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Asian Cup