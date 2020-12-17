Story 9 Months Ki: This Show will Inspire Women, Says Aashay Mishra

Actress Sukirti Kandpal made a comeback on the small screen after two years with the lead role in 'Story 9 Months Ki'. Joining her in the show is actor Aashay Mishra, who is seen in the role of Sarangdhar.

Aashay said, “You don’t say ‘no’ to a perfect platter. The content is so fresh on TV and the characters are so colorful. Being a part of this team helped me grow as a person and as an artist. After ‘Pyaar Ke Papad’, producer Anjum Abbas called me and narrated the story. I have seen the progression and transition of Sarangdhar and the story over the year.”

“Sarangdhar is a very vibrant and fun character. He is a ‘desi’ person, who speaks his heart. He is an aspiring writer. His father is a big man and he is only known as his son in Mathura. To make his own name he comes to Mumbai and meets Alia Shroff.”

He added that he was inclined towards doing the role because he is also a people’s person. He has a creative side where he sings as a trained classical singer.

He said, "Eventually I have also started writing.”

The show's concept is being hailed for its progressive storyline. Aashay said, “People have transited over the years and they want to see more over web as it has good content. Now content is the king and you need to bring different concept for people to come to you.”

He also said, “This show will inspire women to take their own stand. It is not just about a progressive content but also a fresh content. The inter and intra relations shown in the show are different.”

Talking about his co-stars, he said, “Sukriti is a decade old actor, she has done lot of hit shows. Dadhi Pandey and Kanupriya Shankar Pandit are veteran actors and have done such credible work. Shooting with these people is a workshop on daily basis, where I am learning new things.”