Story 9 Months Ki: TV Actress Sukirti Kandpal is Back and How

Actress Sukirti Kandpal is back on the small screen after a span of two years with the lead role in 'Story 9 Months Ki'.

She said, “I felt that the story was really nice so I wanted to do it. There was no other reason for me to do it. It was a very strongly written character, which is why I wanted to go ahead and do it.”

She added, “I identify with it on a lot of levels, in fact a lot of girls will identify with my character Alia. Like Alia, I am also independent, I have a mind of my own, I have done things on my terms.”

Recently, Farah Khan and Anita Hassanandani took to social media and applauded the show's concept. Sukriti said, “It is a well-written show. More than me being responsible about playing the character, I know that the makers have written it very sensitively.”

Are TV shows moving on from typical themes? She said, “At least, I have been a part of not so very typical shows but I feel that all mediums are moving towards progressive content.”

Talking about her co-stars, she said, “I really enjoyed shooting with everybody. There is so much energy, fun in the show and not just IVF. I enjoyed doing scenes with Sarang (Aashay Mishra) and my friends in the show. It is a very nice and pleasant working environment. Everyone is very co-operative and work towards enhancing each other’s performance.”

“This show is not just about IVF and one character. There are numerous characters in the show and we also have an office set-up. We have Alia’s emotional life, we have other characters’ emotional life. There are lot of things that everybody will relate to,” she concluded.

Story 9 Months Ki airs on Sony TV.