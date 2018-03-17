English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Strange Times For Hollywood, Says Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand spoke about gender debate at the opening night of the annual PaleyFest at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Friday
Actress and singer Barbra Streisand attends the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT) - GM1E94S0O5P01
Veteran singer and actress Barbra Streisand says Hollywood is going through a strange time in terms of the ongoing gender debate.
Streisand spoke about gender debate at the opening night of the annual PaleyFest at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Friday, reports variety.com.
"We're in a strange time now in terms of men and women and the pendulum swinging this way and that way but it's going to have to come to the centre," Streisand told Ryan Murphy, the veteran TV producer who conducted the question and answer session with Streisand at PaleyFest.
Streisand also revealed to Murphy that she herself was never the target of sexual harassment.
"I wasn't like those pretty girls with those nice little noses. Maybe that's why. I have no idea," she recalled.
