Stranger Things 3 Appears to be Netflix's Avengers Endgame and Kids Will Do Everything to Fight Demogorgon
A new trailer of Stranger Things 3 has been released. So far we know that the threat from the Upside Down still lingers on the town of Hawkins.
Supernatural beings try to end the world, the superheroes go wrong in saving mankind and the evil forces return to dominate. It might appear to be the plot of Marvel's latest release Avengers: Endgame, the third season of Netflix's popular series Stranger Things looks to follow a similar path.
On Thursday, a new trailer of Stranger Things 3 was released by the streaming giant. So far we know that the threat from the Upside Down still lingers on the town of Hawkins. While the previous clips from the show have shown us how's life after the Demogorgon attacked the city, but little did we know about the dangers. At the end of Season 2, Eleven did close the door but she along with her group of friends was unaware that the evil escaped and is out in open.
The trailer also teases that minor character like Max's older brother Billy will have a significant part to play in the new season.
Take a look at the trailer:
Talking about the show Miley Bobby Brown, who plays the role of Eleven, a young girl with psychokinetic abilities said in an interview, "Hopper and Eleven this season really resemble what me and my dad are. You know, just a real father daughter relationship, something that is extremely raw, emotional and yet normal. I mean, he just adopted her last season."
Although Eleven spends most of her time with other teenage characters in the show, the 15-year-old actor believes her relationship with Hopper, a father figure to her, is now progressing to the next level. Brown was all praise for 44-year-old Harbour, who essays the role of Hopper, the police chief of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.
"David Harbour is just like one of my favourite people. He's so incredibly talented and I learned something new from him every day. And he deserves every award on this planet to be awarded. What he does on the screen is magical and something that I never do," she said in a group interview.
