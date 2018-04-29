English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stranger Things 3 Commences Production, Teases Glimpses in New Netflix Video
Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Winona Ryder -- are returning for the new season.
Image: Netflix
Netflix has announced the commencement of production on the third season of its popular series Stranger Things. The streaming giant released a teaser video on its official Twitter account, wherein cast members are seen coming together for the first table read of the new spell.
"On April 20, 2018, old friends came together and a few strangers came together to start a new adventure," the video, consisting mostly of black-and-white shots of the cast, showed.
The principle cast of the hugely popular retro-inspired sci-fi show -- Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Winona Ryder -- are returning for the new season.
They will be joined by Little Women actor Maya Hawke, who will star as a girl bored with her day job and looking for excitement and The Predator star Jake Busey in the new season.
back at it, nerds. pic.twitter.com/DEkG0Ng5b1— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) April 27, 2018
They will be joined by Little Women actor Maya Hawke, who will star as a girl bored with her day job and looking for excitement and The Predator star Jake Busey in the new season.
