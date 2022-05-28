Stranger Things 4 Star Priah Ferguson Open To Star In Erica Spin-Off: 'It'd Be Really Cool' | Exclusive

Of all the supporting cast of Stranger Things, Priah Ferguson surprised fans the most in the third season. Playing the role of Erica Sinclair (Lucas’s 10-year-old sister), Priah essayed the role of a nerd who eventually ends up helping the gang in Hawkins in their fight against the Mind Flayer. The teaser pictures of Stranger Things 4 hint that she has a bigger role to play.

While fans wait to see what is in store, News18.com got a chance to ask Priah about her character. During a recent press conference, we asked the actress if she would be interested in a spin-off based on Erica. Priah was on board with the idea.

“That would be really cool to star in a spin-off if that was an idea that Netflix or the writers of Stranger Things had,” she confessed. However, she did confirm that the fourth season offers more character development for Erica. “I definitely feel you see Erica’s character progress in the new season. You really understand her personality,” Priah added.

“In season 2, you saw a few glimpses of her personality. In season 3 you saw that she was very quick and resourceful, she’s good at math, which in today’s time would classify as a Simgirl (an ideal girl), and in season 4, you really get to see her personality and how she contributes to the team so maybe her having a spin-off would be cool,” Priah said.

The new season of Stranger Things — Stranger Things 4 — is almost upon us. Divided into two parts, the first volume drops on Netflix on May 27 while the second is scheduled for July 1. The new season expands the horizons, taking the Eleven out of Hawkins after the sudden disappearance of Jim Hopper (David Harbour). Although she seems to be far from the epicenter of Stranger Things, the trailers have confirmed that she will be drawn back to the chaos soon enough.

Stranger Things 4 marks the return of Millie Bobby Brown(Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), Joe Keery (Steve), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Maya Hawke (Robin), Winona Ryder (Joyce) and David Harbour (Hopper).

