Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 Trailer: Eleven Is Out To Save Her Friends From Vecna In 'Epic Season Finale'; Watch

The wait is finally over as the trailer of Stranger Things Season 4’s finale is here. While the previous season of the series saw a bloody, gore battle faced by Eleven and her group of friends. The new trailer sees a determined Eleven as she is all set to save her friends from the shackles of the gruesome Vecna.

Watch the trailer here:

The fourth season of Stranger Things picks up after the Battle of Starcourt. It has been six months since the battle, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

The second volume of the fourth season will premiere on Netflix on July 1 and its first volume was released on May 27th. While you are waiting for the fourth season, here is a short recap of what happened in the previous seasons.

Season 1: Stranger Things is set in 1983 Indiana, where a young boy vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.

Season 2: It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down, but a bigger, more sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Season 3: It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and romance is blossoming. But new dangers loom. Evil doesn’t end, it evolves — and one summer can change everything.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine in pivotal roles along with an ensemble cast of actors.

