Stranger Things Actor Gaten Matarazzo to Host a Prank Show for Netflix

As if scaring the living daylights out of viewers with gargantuan creatures from alternate dimensions wasn't enough, Netflix is now entering into prankster space with one actor from Stranger Things. Gaten Matarazzo will be hosting and executive producing a hidden-camera prank show, titled Prank Encounters.

According to Netflix, each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers who each think they're starting their first day at a new job. It's business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares.

The streaming giant has ordered eight episodes of the series, which will be released later this year, reported Deadline. Matarazzo will executive produce with Ben Silverman, Howard Owens for Propagate, and Rob Hyde. Anthony Gonzalez will be the director.

Matarazzo is known for his portrayal of Dustin Henderson on Stranger Things, which premieres its third season on July 4. The 16-year-old, who began his professional career in the original Broadway production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert as Benji, will return to the stage next month, leading the cast in Hollywood Bowl's summer production of Into the Woods.

The 16-year-old actor also devotes his time to raising awareness about cleidocranial dysplasia – a condition that aﬀects the development of bones and teeth. He has been open about living with the rare genetic disorder himself, and his Stranger Things character Dustin also has the condition.

Matarazzo also formed a band called Work in Progress with his siblings Carmen and Sabrina. The six-piece rock band is about to embark on a tour across the US, where they'll play a mix of original and cover songs.

