Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Stranger Things Actor Gaten Matarazzo to Host a Prank Show for Netflix

Netflix is entering into prankster space with Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo, who will be hosting and executive producing a hidden-camera prank show titled Prank Encounters.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Stranger Things Actor Gaten Matarazzo to Host a Prank Show for Netflix
Image: Twitter
Loading...

As if scaring the living daylights out of viewers with gargantuan creatures from alternate dimensions wasn't enough, Netflix is now entering into prankster space with one actor from Stranger Things. Gaten Matarazzo will be hosting and executive producing a hidden-camera prank show, titled Prank Encounters.

According to Netflix, each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers who each think they're starting their first day at a new job. It's business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares.

The streaming giant has ordered eight episodes of the series, which will be released later this year, reported Deadline. Matarazzo will executive produce with Ben Silverman, Howard Owens for Propagate, and Rob Hyde. Anthony Gonzalez will be the director.

Matarazzo is known for his portrayal of Dustin Henderson on Stranger Things, which premieres its third season on July 4. The 16-year-old, who began his professional career in the original Broadway production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert as Benji, will return to the stage next month, leading the cast in Hollywood Bowl's summer production of Into the Woods.

The 16-year-old actor also devotes his time to raising awareness about cleidocranial dysplasia – a condition that aﬀects the development of bones and teeth. He has been open about living with the rare genetic disorder himself, and his Stranger Things character Dustin also has the condition.

Matarazzo also formed a band called Work in Progress with his siblings Carmen and Sabrina. The six-piece rock band is about to embark on a tour across the US, where they'll play a mix of original and cover songs.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram