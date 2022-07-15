Stranger Things Actor Noah Schanpp Confirms Will Byers Is Gay: ‘Will Has Feelings for Mike’

In the season 4 of Stranger Things, one of the details that drew attention was Will Byers’ equation with his best friend Mike. The two shared a moment in an emotional sequence, which led many to think that Will might have feelings for his best friend after all. Now, in an interview, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will in the series, confirmed that his character is indeed gay.

Talking to Variety, Noah revealed, “It’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They’ve been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons. Even in Season 1, they hinted at that and slowly, slowly grew that storyline. I think for Season 4, it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he’ll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn’t belong. Will has never really found anywhere to fit in. I think that’s why so many people come up to me and tell me that they love Will and they resonate with him so much, because it’s such a real character.”

Noah also revealed that after shooting the sequence in the van where will reveals how much Mike means to Eleven, he was ‘bawling’. Noah recently was in news for making Doja Cat’s Instagram DMs public in a TikTok video. Doja wasn’t pleased that Noah revealed to the world how she approached him to set her up with Joseph Quinn, and had made a video calling him many names.

Responding to that, Noah said, “I’m super unserious on social media and pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings. So, as I should, I apologized and she was totally okay with it, and was like, “I’m sorry how I reacted.” It was all good. I love her. I’m like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you’re literally my role model. It’s all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it’s on the internet, but, like, in reality, it’s like a two minute thing.”

Noah will return as Will in the fifth season of Stranger Things.

