Stranger Things Actor Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay After Being 'Scared in Closet for 18 Years'

Noah Schnapp, one of the young stars on Netflix’s blockbuster series ‘Stranger Things,’ came out as gay on social media. The 18-year-old actor shared a video on his verified TikTok account on Thursday wherein identified himself as gay.

In the clip, Schnapp smiles as he lip syncs to a voice over that says, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.”

The text on screen in the video reads, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was, ‘we know.’” In the caption, Schnapp revealed that he shared more similarities with his on-screen character Will Byers than he previously thought.

Schnapp’s “Stranger Things” character, Will Byers, is one of the main character in the hit Netflix show, and in the most recent fourth season, he professes his love for his friend Mike (played by Finn Wolfhard).

Last July, Schnapp told Variety that “It’s 100 percent clear that [Will] is gay” and his character had been struggling with his feelings throughout the show.

Like his costars on “Stranger Things,” which debuted in 2016, Schnapp has essentially grown up on camera. Due to the pandemic in particular, there was a large gap between the airing of 2019’s third and last year’s fourth season, the latter of which showed the younger actors in the show clearly more grown up.

“Stranger Things” will end with its fifth season, which is set to be comprised of eight episodes.

(With inputs from CNN)

