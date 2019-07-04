Stranger Things Child Cast Have Become Millionaires While Working in the Netflix Series
Netflix's 'Stranger Things' has made millionaires out of young artists working in the series. Read here to find out how much each one earns.
Image of Stranger Things, courtesy of Instagram
Child stars in Hollywood are plenty and thriving. The most prominent ones being the cast of Netflix's Stranger Things, which is dropping its much anticipated season 3 on Thursday. Deadline reported that the group of kids, who are at the forefront of the supernatural, sci-fi series have witnesssed major increase in their paycheck ahead of season 3. Not to forget that Stranger Things has been a runaway success for Netflix, backed by '80s nostalgia and new forces of evil.
As claimed by the entertainment website, the core group of kids, namely Finn Wolfhard (aged 16), Millie Bobby Brown (aged 15), Gaten Matarazzo (aged 16) , Noah Schnapp (aged 14) and Caleb McLaughlin (aged 17), were paid about USD 30,000 (aproximately Rs 20,65,350 lakh) an episode for the first two seasons. There were 8 episodes in season one and 9 episodes in season two. The young stars are now pulling in about USD 200,000-250,000 (aproximately Rs 1,37,69,000 crore- Rs 1,72,11,250 crore) per episode. Which means Brown and others made somewhere around USD 2 million for the upcoming 8-episode season. Thus making her total earning from the show thus far over USD 2.5 million (Rs 17,21,12,500 crore).
Brown has emerged as the real deal after the success of Stranger Things. She was reportedly paid USD 1 million (Rs 6.88 crores) for her role in the recently released Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Her collaboration with EA Games in The Sims 4 will also bring in moolah for the young artist.
Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers, arrives on Netflix on Thursday.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The World Isn’t As Simple As A Straight White Guy, Says Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland
- PUBG Mobile: Everything You Need to Know About Weapon Grips
- Airtel Offers Rs 1,000 Cashback With 4G Hotspot; But The Final Price is Not Different From Before
- Streaker Interrupts England vs New Zealand Clash at Durham
- China to Open Giant Beijing Airport Resembling Starfish On the Eve of Communist Government's 70th Birthday
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s