Stranger Things' Gaten 'Dustin' Matarazzo Undergoes Fourth Surgery, Says 'It's a Big One'
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo is undergoing a fourth surgery for cleidocranial dysplasia, a condition which affects development of the teeth and bones.
Image courtesy: Gaten Matarazzo/ Instagram
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo is undergoing a fourth surgery for cleidocranial dysplasia, a condition which affects development of the teeth and bones.
The 17-year-old actor, who plays Dustin Henderson in the Netflix sci-fi series, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with fans.
"Surgery number 4! This is a big one!" Matarazzo captioned his pre-surgery selfie taken at a hospital.
With an aim to help people with the condition, the actor founded an organisation named CCD Smiles in 2017.
"To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition you can go to ccdsmiles.org," he continued in his post.
Back in March 2019, Matarazzo shared a similar selfie ahead of surgery number three.
