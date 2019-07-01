Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Stranger Things Season 3 Early Reviews: Fans Say It's the Best Season Yet

'Stranger Things' season 3 arrives on Netflix on July 4. Early reviews of the same have dubbed the adventures of Hawkins, Indiana as 'spectacularly thrilling.'

News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2019, 11:47 AM IST

Image: Netflix US/Twitter
Loading...

The monsters of Hawinks are back to haunt the quaint town and its residents, and the early reviews of the highly anticipated and acclaimed Netflix series, Stranger Things season 3, are out. This time around, the story will follow the lot of four friends-- Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin)-- as they form an unlikely alliance with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to save their unassuming townfolk from alien attacks. Debuting almost two years after season 2 (2017), the kids are grown up now and are finding it hard to reconcile their childhood relationships with their growing selves.

While the new season hits Netflix on July 4, fans and critics on social media could not contain their excitement over Duffer Brothers' latest offering on the nostalgia-filled 1983 setting. Watchers maintained that season 3 outdoes expectations and Billy's, played by Dacre Montgomery, performance has been dubbed as spectacularly evil. Entertainment editor Lauren Cox described season 3 as extremely thrilling when she wrote, "FYI #StrangerThings S3 is going to make your heart feel all warm and fuzzy... and then it is going to TEAR YOUR HEART OUT OF YOUR CHEST AND FEED IT TO A DEMODOG. That’s my review, kbye."

On the other hand, Emily Longeretta claimed, "Season 3 may be the best season yet."

Check out some of the other reaction to Stranger Things season 3 here:

Netflix's Stranger Things Season 3 will premiere on July 4.

