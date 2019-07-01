Stranger Things Season 3 Early Reviews: Fans Say It's the Best Season Yet

The monsters of Hawinks are back to haunt the quaint town and its residents, and the early reviews of the highly anticipated and acclaimed Netflix series, Stranger Things season 3, are out. This time around, the story will follow the lot of four friends-- Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin)-- as they form an unlikely alliance with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to save their unassuming townfolk from alien attacks. Debuting almost two years after season 2 (2017), the kids are grown up now and are finding it hard to reconcile their childhood relationships with their growing selves.

While the new season hits Netflix on July 4, fans and critics on social media could not contain their excitement over Duffer Brothers' latest offering on the nostalgia-filled 1983 setting. Watchers maintained that season 3 outdoes expectations and Billy's, played by Dacre Montgomery, performance has been dubbed as spectacularly evil. Entertainment editor Lauren Cox described season 3 as extremely thrilling when she wrote, "FYI #StrangerThings S3 is going to make your heart feel all warm and fuzzy... and then it is going to TEAR YOUR HEART OUT OF YOUR CHEST AND FEED IT TO A DEMODOG. That’s my review, kbye."

FYI #StrangerThings S3 is going to make your heart feel all warm and fuzzy... and then it is going to TEAR YOUR HEART OUT OF YOUR CHEST AND FEED IT TO A DEMODOG. That’s my review, kbye. pic.twitter.com/DfWwPzJ8TE — Lauren Cox (@Iaurencox) June 30, 2019

On the other hand, Emily Longeretta claimed, "Season 3 may be the best season yet."

Woo the embargo is up on reviews so here it goes: #Strangerthings season 3 may be the best season yet. pic.twitter.com/PhxGgirQH7 — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) June 30, 2019

Check out some of the other reaction to Stranger Things season 3 here:

#StrangerThings3 reaction! There are some bumps along the way, but overall it’s another solid season that ends very well. There are fun references and slight groaner ones, but the characters are still very likable and ground the series, which is a big part of its success. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 1, 2019

I think I can finally tell you that #StrangerThings is the show's best season yet. It's not perfect (more on that later) but there are moments that are so good, so funny, so deeply heartfelt that it will leave you breathless. It's also spectacularly gross and I loved it. — Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) June 30, 2019

i've watched #StrangerThings twice now and i think people who already hate it will find even more to hate but i truly believe the show transcends its inelegant '80s pop culture flirtations with top-notch character work and archetypal subversion. billy fucking owns. — Randall Colburn (@randallcolburn) June 30, 2019

I am pleased to report the new season of #StrangerThings is pretty darn wonderful, and a vast improvement over season 2. Here’s my @slashfilm review https://t.co/dLpQA6Ous7 — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) June 30, 2019

As someone who doesn't consider herself a hard-core #StrangerThings fan, I was completely charmed, grossed out, and thrilled by this new season. Two thumbs up. Fine summer blockbuster fun.Here is my official review. https://t.co/LRNu2Akf8M — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) June 30, 2019

Netflix's Stranger Things Season 3 will premiere on July 4.

