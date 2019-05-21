English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stranger Things Season 3 Teaser: Summer is Shining Bright on Hawkins But For How Long?
Netflix released a new teaser clip of the upcoming season of 'Stranger Things,' featuring a summery Hawkins and a fiery Billy (Dacre Montgomery).
A still of Dacre Montgomery from Stranger Things Season 3
Leading up to the big release of its cherished sci-fi-horror original series, Netflix, the American streaming giant has dropped a small teaser clip from the upcoming season 3 of Stranger Things. Accompanying the clip, the service also released new character posters of the same on social media.
The two-minute teaser primarily focuses on the newest addition to the obscurity of Hawkins, Billy (Dacre Montgomery). The rebellious and outcast character, Billy, entered the series in season 2 as the domineering brother of Maxine, played by Sadie Sink. The clip builds up to the charisma he wields in the town, as he enters as the new and strict pool instructor and lifeguard at a local swimming front.
The sun is shining bright on the town, while people can be seen enjoying the cool, blue waters of the pool. The camera travels through the happy folks to a troupe of women resting on beach beds, getting their tan on for the season. As they notice the lifeguard exiting, the ladies get the hint that Billy's shift is on and the excitement sends them into a flurry. They get their lipsticks and mirrors out for a quick touch up, as Billy enters the premises. He is shirtless, dressed in a pair of red bottoms and a pair of statement aviator shades.
Billy, being Billy, admonishes a young child for running near the pool. His harsh voice, loud tone and affirmative actions force the people to halt and pay heed. We instantly know that blonde-haired Billy is the new force to be reckoned with in the world of Stranger Things and will have a more chalked out role this time around.
Watch Stranger Things Season 3 Teaser clip here:
Also see new character posters of Stranger Things here:
Created by Duffer Brothers, Netflix's Stranger Things Season 3 will premiere on July 4.
Watch Stranger Things Season 3 Teaser clip here:
Also see new character posters of Stranger Things here:
they're not kids anymore.#StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/nlAGsTWEDs— Bia Costa 🇾🇪 (@beatrizant04) May 20, 2019
OUR BOYS CAN CHANGE EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/2DCglAOzXm— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019
one billy can change everything pic.twitter.com/i8Naob1NpR— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019
one jancy can change everything pic.twitter.com/xhzBTsy1Vn— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019
one jopper can change everything pic.twitter.com/xVbLdOKRZX— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019
one scoop can change everything pic.twitter.com/208MeAF5Md— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019
one friendship can change everything pic.twitter.com/ts4XcZ3u6r— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019
Created by Duffer Brothers, Netflix's Stranger Things Season 3 will premiere on July 4.
